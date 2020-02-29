Maurice J. “Morris” Losey, 88, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Clinton, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Stonehill Nursing Home in Dubuque.
A Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the service time Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in St. Irenaeus Calvary Cemetery. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Maurice was born in Teeds Grove, Iowa, on June 7, 1931, the son of Lester and Mary (Barnoske) Losey. He graduated from St. Paul High School, Worthington, Iowa. He received further education at Bayless Business College, Dubuque; Income Tax Schools by the Iowa Bankers Association in Des Moines; and was a graduate of the School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin, sponsored by the Bankers Association. From 1952 to 1961, Maurice was employed at the State Bank of Worthington as Cashier and Director. From 1962 to 1985, Maurice worked at Clinton National Bank as Cashier and Senior Vice-President.
Maurice was active with the Clinton Jaycees, Clinton Junior Achievement and Kiwanis. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, St. Edward’s Council, Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Loras Assembly and was an organizer and Treasurer of Catholic Radio Station, KXJX 92.5 FM in Clinton. He enjoyed playing cards, gardening and dancing.
Maurice is survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Losey; and 4 sisters, Mary Catherine (Norbert) Kirsch, Geraldine (Wayne) Keel, Jane (John) Spoden and Sr. Joan Losey, OSF.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the charity of your choice.
