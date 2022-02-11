OSSIAN, Iowa — Serena Timp age 88, of Ossian, Iowa died on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Ossian Senior Hospice in Ossian, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church at 402 East Main St. in Ossian, IA with Rev. Robert Gross presiding. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m., on Friday, February 11, 2022 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Ossian, and also after 10:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday. One of Ossian’s most beloved residents traveled to her Heavenly home on February 7, 2022 surrounded by her family. Serena Marie Schmitt was born April 16, 1933 to Benjamin and Ida (Hageman) Schmitt in Fort Atkinson, IA. She attended St. John’s Catholic School in Fort Atkinson. Being born in the depression era formed her sensibilities and her incredibly strong work ethic.
Serena was married to Adrian Timp on February 21, 1955 in Fort Atkinson and they started their family. Serena gave birth to six children, Renee, Lori, Rae Lynne, Andre, Thomas and Jennifer. She raised them alone for the great majority of her life after husband died in 1980, instilling in them her core values of loyalty, love, steadfastness and faith. Serena began working as a custodian at South Winneshiek Elementary/Middle School in 1969. While raising her young family, she worked very long hours starting before 8am and not returning home until after 6pm each night. Over her 37 year career at South Winneshiek, she gained the respect of students, teachers and administrators. She did this through her humility, her kind and loving personality, dry sense of humor and dedication to her work. She made many friends over the years in the kitchen, hallways, classrooms and the main office. She was loved by all at the school. While she didn’t boast of her own athletic accomplishments, Serena absolutely loved following her sports teams. She was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and also cheered for the Bears, Bulls and the college teams in our state. She always cheered for any Catholic high school that played in the state tournament and was quoted as saying “Never bet against the Irish”. Her love for her sports teams took a back seat to her grandchildren’s athletic teams; especially the Wahlert Catholic Golden Eagles. Serena was a staple at Wahlert events, traveling to Dubuque and Cedar Rapids (often by herself) and across the state to watch her beloved grandkids compete and perform. Serena was always up for adventure, especially after she retired in 2006. She traveled across the country with friends and family, visiting Phoenix, Washington D.C, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Branson, Chicago, The Virgin Islands, Las Vegas and many other places. Her sister Darlene recalled that Serena would have her bag packed in 15 minutes and would be ready to go! Serena was a devout Catholic, attending mass every weekend and praying daily. She also kept herself abreast of world issues, pop culture, sports and news. She had a steel-trap memory and could recall even the smallest details. Her memory, even in her later years, was simply amazing. Of all Serena’s passions, her favorite was affectionately being known as “Nana”. Nana’s grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved her kids but she REALLY loved her grandkids and she absolutely lit up when she was in their presence. Nana led with love and that’s all her grandkids needed or wanted from her. She loved them unconditionally and they felt it every day of their lives. Serena was a true matriarch. She had unfailing loyalty, she loved without limits and truly provided a “home” for her family. Serena is survived by her children: Renee Timp, Lori (Brian) Franz, Rae Lynne Timp, Andre Timp, Thomas (Kim) Timp, Jennifer (Troy) Oltman, sister Darlene Breuss, three brothers; LaVern Schmitt, Donald (Gloria) Schmitt and Lawrence (Dorothy) Schmitt, six grandchildren; Nolan (Carlyn) Timp, Alexander Timp, Sydney Timp, Samuel Timp, Keeton Oltman and Lucas Oltman, and four step-grandchildren; Kayli Kunkel, Caden Kunkel, Adria Kunkel and Carson Kunkel.
Serena was preceded in death by her parents; Ben and Ida (Hageman) Schmitt, husband; Adrian Timp, brothers; Fidelis Schmitt and Wilbert Schmitt, brother-in-law; DeWayne Bruess, sisters-in-law; Janice Schmitt, Pearl Schmitt and LaDonna Safrik, daughter-in-law; Kathleen Timp and nephews; Randy and Darian Breuss and Deion Safrik.
The family would like to thank the Ossian Senior Hospice nurses and staff for their care and compassion shown to Serena since she became a resident in 2020. Your kindness and friendship was very appreciated and will not be forgotten.