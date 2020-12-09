Jeanne M. Winn (Gruber), 71, passed away peacefully at her home in The Villages, Florida, on December 2, 2020. Jeanne was born June 17, 1949, to Joan and Jim Gruber. She married Tim Winn on October 15, 1983.
Jeanne lived a full life. Among many pleasures, Jeanne enjoyed traveling, golf, watching the Green Bay Packers, playing cards, a good cocktail and great food. Most important in her life was her family. She was so proud of her daughter, granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
Jeanne is survived by her mother, Joan Gruber, of Altoona, IA; daughter, Jennifer Neal (Tom Neal), of Atlanta, GA; granddaughters, Cassie Short, of Ohio, Karah Smith (Myles Smith), of Kentucky; and great-grandchildren Colten and Mila Rae Smith. She is also survived by her brothers; Jim Gruber (Sue), of Pleasant Hill, IA, Jeff Gruber (Katy), of North Port, FL, Jon Gruber (Leigh Anne), of Altoona, IA; and sister, Julie Vollmer, of Woodbury, MN; as well as many nieces and nephews. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Tim Winn; her father, Jim Gruber; and her brother-in-law, John Vollmer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at some point in the future.