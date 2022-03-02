Marvin A. Deutmeyer, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
David Eglseder, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Vincent P. Greenwood Jr., Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley.
Mary Anne Hoffman, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 4, with a parish rosary service at 3:45 p.m., Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster.
James F. McInerney, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Shelia D. Orcutt, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Richard Rossmann, Preston, Iowa — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Preston.
Jeff Sanderfield, Dubuque — Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 3, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Midtown Marina, East Dubuque, Ill.
Sandra Y. Solomon, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Ronald D. Wright, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 5, Leadmine Primitive Methodist Church, Benton. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.