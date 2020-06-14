DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Delpha Marie Schuster, 90, of Edgewood, formerly of Dyersville, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home, in Edgewood.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Delpha was born August 25, 1929, in Harcourt, Iowa, the daughter of Mark and Lillian (Kahler) Smith. She married Howard P. Schuster on October 9, 1948, in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Delpha was first a homemaker, but also found time to be the children’s librarian at the M.M. Hoffmann Library, currently the James Kennedy Library. She was a longtime member of the St. Francis Xavier Basilica Choir. She was passionate about genealogy, gardening and birds. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland to visit her daughter. The most important thing to her was her family, teaching empathy and kindness to all.
Survivors include her husband Howard; children: Randall (Debbie) Schuster, of North Buena Vista, Michele (John) McNulty, of Ireland, Mary (Darrel) Willadsen, of Oregon, WI, and Pam (Tony) Ostwinkle, of Edgewood; 15 grandchildren: Erin Gilbertson, Abby Turner, Jill Harron, Samson Butler, Daniel Butler, Frances McNulty, Emma McNulty, Erin Duggan Hoeger, Rachel Mueller, Chelsea Willadsen, Callie Ostwinkle, Lillian Ostwinkle, Elsie Ostwinkle, Sarah Ostwinkle, Benjamin Ostwinkle; 11 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Marie Schuster, of Dyersville; son-in-law, Dean Butler, of Dubuque; siblings: Phyllis (Bob) Schumacher, Paul (friend Judy) Smith; in-laws: Ramona Smith and Bill Hotek.
She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Mark Schuster and Patricia Butler; siblings: Leland Smith, Vincent (Rosanne) Smith, Pauline Hotek, Dennis (Voya) Smith; in-laws: Francis “Jake” (Marge) Schuster, Joseph Schuster, Wilfred (Betty) Schuster, Melvin Schuster, Earl Schuster, Lorraine Schuster.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.