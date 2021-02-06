BELOIT, Wis. — Mary Ellen Haas-Lewis, 75, of Beloit, Wisconsin, went home to be with The Lord on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in South Beloit, Illinois.
Mary was born on April 10, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Alberta (Duve) Hesseling. She married Robert Bruce Haas in 1965, and later married Ronald Gene Lewis on September 22, 2001. Mary operated a daycare in home for over 32 years. She also worked at K-Mart in Beloit for about 5 years.
Mary is survived by her son, Tim Haas, of Linden, Wisconsin; daughter, Robyn (Michael) Koehler, of Beloit; grandchildren, Michael (Christine Escobar) Haas, of Sturtevant, Wisconsin, Christopher Haas, of Dodgeville, Wisconsin, and Chynna Haas; sister, Lois (Bob) Meyers; brother, Richard (Kathy) Hesseling; nephew, Justin Hesseling; and extended family, Kristin (Chuck) Young, Zachary Wells and Franklin Young, all of Beloit.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron; and daughter-in-law, Tori Haas.
A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Social distancing will be practiced and the wearing of masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Her remains will be inurned during a private ceremony at a later date at St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery in Tennyson, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.