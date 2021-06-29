DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Steven Werner, 69, of Dyersville, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville, Iowa.
A private memorial service to honor Steve’s life will be held at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, Dyersville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Steven was born October 11, 1951, in Monticello the son of William and Rose (Whiting) Werner. He graduated with the class of 1969 from Western Dubuque High School. Steve married Linda Nehl on June 27, 1981, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. He worked for Modernfold and Ertl Company as a technical illustrator. Steve was a talented portrait artist, pointillism (dot drawings) was his method to create such artwork. He also enjoyed photography. Steve’s quick wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; brothers and sisters, in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, Wallace and Rose (Lahr) Nehl.
Memorials may be directed to the James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.