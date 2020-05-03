BELLEVUE, Iowa — Donald Raymond Kohl, 60, of Bellevue, passed away on April 30, 2020, at home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, is assisting the family.
Don was born on January 11, 1960, in Iowa City, the son of Richard E. “Dick” Kohl Sr. and Judith A. Nelson. He married Kelly Oglesby on July 12, 1984, in Asbury.
He worked as a mechanic at KC’s Downtown Auto. Don enjoyed working on his Pontiac LeMans, fishing and spending time with his family.
Don is survived by his wife, Kelly Kohl, of Dubuque; his son, Travis Brokus, of Dubuque; four daughters, Amber Kohl, of Bellevue, Andrea (Nicholas) Lange, of Bellevue, Alyssa (Chad) Millard, of Zwingle, and Akayla Kohl, of Dubuque. He is also survived by four brothers, Bruce Peterson, Richard Kohl, Jeffrey Kohl and Dallas Kohl; and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Robert “Chucky” Kohl and Larry “Kimberly” Kohl.
The family would like to thank Dr. Cao, Dr. Givens, Hospice of Dubuque, especially Tammie, and Mill Valley Care Center for all the care, kindness and compassion they gave to Don.