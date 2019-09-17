Robert G. “Bob” Tittle, 69, of Dubuque, Iowa, went home to be with Jesus in the early morning hours of September 14, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Visitation for Bob will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with his son, Shane Blakeley, officiating. Military honors by American Legion Post #6 will be accorded following the service.
Bob was born on July 12, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa, he came into this world with his beloved twin brother Richard, who precedes him in death. A half-brother, George Tittle Jr. survives, and his much-loved sister, Virginia Darnell, precedes him in death.
He is survived by his dearly loved niece, Connie McDonald.
He grew up in the little area of Daytonville (now Heritage Pond). As a young man, Bob was a “hell raiser.” He enlisted in the Army at 17 and served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He used to say, “I cannot believe I’ve lived as long as I have.” He gave full credit for that to me, his wife of 43 years, and I gladly took it because my precious time with Bob was certainly no walk in the park. It was growing up in that little area he so loved, where Bob met his life-long “best friend” Don Rusk and you can imagine they had many adventures together. Later in life, God gave him another “best friend”, Ron “Grumpy” Mueller, who kept him laughing to the end. How blessed he was for God to have gifted him with these two, and he knew it every day of his life. Bob was the hardest worker and most honest man I’ve ever known. He married Mary (Smith) Blakeley, and together they raised two amazing children, Shane Blakeley and Kelly Tittle. When younger, Bob also loved and helped raise Stacy Heim. He was a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Bob worked at Trausch Bakery until retirement. He then went to work for his best friend Don Rusk at Rusk Metal Co. He loved that! His life had come full circle! He loved to visit with friends, especially Grumpy, drink coffee and laugh. He always knew someone everywhere we went. I could go on, but he didn’t leave a big inheritance. What he left me is priceless. Let me just say he was loved by many and will be missed by all who really knew him. Especially his little dog “Dolittle,” which he adored.
Special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque and in particular Jen Fondell, who has not only been with us through this tragedy but has truly become a member of our family. Most of all, thank you to Marge Mueller who has kept me going. Thank you to Leonard Funeral Home for all you’re doing.
Most of all, thank you Jesus for dying for us, John 3:16, so I know right where Bob is.