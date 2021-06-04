Douglas C. Bark, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster.
Joyce K. Bottoms, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Indian Room, Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.
George Brandel Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
James Curoe, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Mary E. Davis, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Carol A. Fondell, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2959 John F. Kennedy Road.
John T. Graf, Minneapolis, Minn. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
William Grindey, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg.
Arthur T. Huinker, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 2:30 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, June 5, St. John the Baptist Church, Peosta. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Ray L. Kleinow, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5,
United Church of Monticello.
Lael T. Larkin, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green, Wis.
Alice E. McCarthy, Acworth, Ga. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Loras J. McLauglin, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Denny Miller, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque.
Nona R. Nigg, Bloomington, Minn. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Stephen V. Reisdorf, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
Richard J. Shanahan, Springville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Murdoch Funeral Home, Marion, Iowa. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, St. Isidore Catholic Church, Springville.
Chester P. Smith, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Services: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Rita J. Tracy, Kieler, Wis. — Burial: Noon Sunday, June 6, Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery, Kieler. Celebration of Life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Haudenshield Funeral Home, Cuba City, Wis.