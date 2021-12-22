DARLINGTON, Wis. — Betty J. (McGranahan) Geissbuhler-Hughes, age 94 of Darlington, WI passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Lafayette County Manor in Darlington, WI. She was born July 31, 1927 in Lafayette County, WI the daughter of Howard W. and Agnes C. (Hanson) McGranahan.
Betty married Fred “Fritz” Geissbuhler Jr. on May 9, 1945. The celebrated 57 years of marriage together. They owned several local cheese factories, and as a cheesemaker’s wife she prepared home cooked meals for years for the many cheesemakers who worked for them. She and Fritz also owned several local taverns where she bartended and greeted their customers with her big cheerful smile.
Betty graduated beauty school, apprenticed, then opened her own beauty shop in their home in Shullsburg naming it “The Pink Poodle” which she operated for many years. After selling their home in Shullsburg, Betty continued to work in other beauty shops in Shullsburg. She retired from her beauty career at the young age of “78.”
Betty taught Sunday School, worked at the blood bank in Shullsburg and was on the Shullsburg Library Board. Betty loved Christmas and any other occasion that she could spend time with her family. She was so proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always made it a point to go watch their sporting and extra-curricular events throughout the years. The memories they created together will be cherished forever. She loved doing crafts, golfing, gardening, cooking, canning tomatoes, singing, and playing the accordion.
On November 27, 2005, Betty married Francis “Bill” Hughes and together they enjoyed 15 wonderful years of marriage. They loved dancing and traveling many places with their friends who also loved to dance. Betty was a very dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She truly was a remarkably beautiful and generous person who would do anything for her family and friends.
Betty is survived by her two daughters: Pamela (James) Paquette of Shullsburg and Diane (Donald) Olson of Monroe, WI; five grandchildren: Robb (Staci Cole) Paquette, Nicholos (Jessica) Paquette, Tiffany (Justin Engelhart) Olson, Heather (Guillaume) Olson-Marchard, and Crystal (Eddie Lukyamuzi) Olson; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by one step-son: Larry (Sheryl) Hughes of Marietta, GA; 9 step-grandchildren; 6 step-great-grandchildren; and 3 step-great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son: Randall W. Geissbuhler in infancy; her two husbands: Fritz Geissbuhler and Francis “Bill” Hughes; and one step-daughter: Vicki Hughes-Miller.
A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington) with Fr. Peter Lee of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery in Darlington. A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at the church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Betty’s name.