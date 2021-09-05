William H. “Bill” Gassman, 82 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on September 3, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 8th, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, at Holy Trinity Church where there will be a wake service at 3:45p.m. Additional visitation and a rosary will be said after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Bill was born on October 8, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Henry and Catherine (O’Hea) Gassman. He graduated from St. Columbkille High School in 1957. He married Sandra MaryLee Pline on November 29th, 1958, at St. Joseph The Worker. She preceded Bill in death on March 28, 2019.
He worked for John Deere and was a member of the UAW Local 94. He was a member of Holy Trinity Parish since 1965.
Bill met the love of his life at a Christmas party, Bill swept Sandra off her feet and kissed her under the mistletoe, which Sandra happened to be wearing in her hair! Their story spanned for more than 60 years.
Bill is survived by his five children, Mike (MaryBeth) Gassman, of Rock Island, IL, Deanne (Dave) Hohmann, of Dubuque, IA, Suzie Stroud, of Dubuque, IA, Albert (Teresa) Gassman, of Sherrill, IA, and Jake (Lori) Gassman, of Charles City, IA; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Sandra; two brothers Joseph and Thomas and a sister Louise.
In lieu of flowers a Bill Gassman memorial fund will be established.
The family wishes to thank Stonehill Communities and their wonderful staff, Hospice of Dubuque and MercyOne Medical Center.