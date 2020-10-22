GALENA, Ill. — Bernice Marie Edwards, 93, of Galena, IL, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community. Bernice was born on July 3, 1927, in Galena, IL, daughter of Richard & Frieda (Kienzle) Schmid, the eleventh of sixteen children.
Bernice married Robert ‘Bud’ Edwards on November 12, 1949, in Dubuque, IA, and they went on to make a wonderful life for themselves in Galena, IL, raising 3 girls. Bud, Bernice and the girls spent many years enjoying boating and camping on the river, making memories with lifelong friends and family. Bud preceded her in death on April 8, 1990.
Bernice was known for being a hard worker. She spent most of her adult life employed at the Galena Stauss Hospital & Nursing Home and then once retired, continued working by taking care of others. Bernice was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and the Ruth Circle, and spent many years volunteering her time and making blankets for those in need.
Bernice was one of a kind. She was generous, known for her kindness and willingness to help anyone who needed it, and a fun-loving person who liked to have a good time. Whether it was dressing up for Halloween or cracking a joke or two — you could count on Bernice for a laugh.
Bernice enjoyed the simple things in life. Like a hot cup of coffee and a good piece of bread, a nice cold beer with good company, listening to Lawrence Welk or polka music, playing scrabble, doing crossword puzzles, reading, scouring garage sales for a good bargain and, of course, spending time with those she loved. The little things in life — that’s what was important to her.
Those left to cherish Bernice’s memory include her daughters, Diane (Richard) Schieltz, of Luxemburg, IA, Judy Edwards, of Galena, IL, and Joanne Piquett, of Lemont, IL; her grandchildren, Jason (Tammy) Schieltz, of Luxemburg, IA, Cory (Lesley) Schieltz, of Marion, IA, Kari (Matt) Nickol, of Farley, IA, Kelly (Kevin) Burberry, of Lemont, IL, and Jessica (Carson) Walker, of St. Louis Park, MN; her great-grandchildren, Claire & Grant Schieltz, Chloe & Ellie Schieltz, Gavin & Marcela Nickol, Will, Ben & Charlotte Burberry; her sister, Elsie McNett, of Freeport, IL; her sister-in-law, Julie Schmid, of Schapville, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert ‘Bud’ Edwards; son-in-law, John Piquett; nine brothers, Albert, Carl, Herman, Clarence, Ernie, Ray, Elmer, Frank & Richard Jr; and five sisters, Clara, Florence, Hattie, Norma, and Edna.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Galena. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, with Pastor Blake Shipman officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Galena. Facemasks and social distancing will be required due to Covid-19.
Bernice’s family wishes to give special thanks to the nurses and staff at the Galena-Stauss Senior Care Community for the wonderful care provided to their mother and grandmother.
The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is assisting the family. The funeral will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook Page.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.