LANCASTER, Wis. — Michael J. Kirschbaum, age 89, of Lancaster, formerly of Mt. Hope, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Lancaster Health Services in Lancaster.
He was born on September 29, 1931, in Cassville, the son of Michael and Goldie (Jones) Kirschbaum. He was united in marriage to Janice Lester on April 4, 1974.
After high school, Mike enlisted in the United States Navy, serving his country for 10 years. With an honorable discharge, he returned home and farmed in Mt. Hope Township. Mike retired in 1995 from farming and then was employed at McDonald’s in Prairie du Chien for 15 years. He enjoyed fishing, loved spending time outdoors on his farm, and being with family and friends. He was a generous man with a kind heart and a lovable sense of humor. Mike will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Janice, of Lancaster; two children, son Michael III and wife Danyelle Kirschbaum of Bagley, and daughter Jennifer Kirschbaum and husband Jason Howard, of Madison; three stepchildren, Patrick Pohle, of Crestview, FL, Susan Pohle, of Boscobel, and Mark Pohle, of Guttenberg, IA; along with his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Doran (Tracy) Kirschbaum, of Prairie du Chien; and two sisters, Agnus Rush, of Cassville, and Eva Kirschbaum, of Elkader, IA.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Goldie Kirschbaum; three brothers, Cletus, Duane and Raymond Kirschbaum; and his brother-in-law, John Rush.
Due to the continued pandemic, a memorial service with burial in the St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church Cemetery with Military Honors will be held at a later date. Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore is assisting the family and cards of sympathy may be sent here at 925 10th St. Fennimore, WI 53809, or online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.