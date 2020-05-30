POTOSI, Wis. — Andrew M. “Andy” Loeffelholz, 64, of Potosi, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at home.
A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Hickory Hill Park, in Potosi. Friends may call from 1-2:45 p.m. Saturday at the park before the service. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family.
Andy was born on April 21, 1956, in Lancaster, Wisconsin, the son of Daniel and Beulah (Droessler) Loeffelholz. He married Kim Stratton on October 22, 1977. Andy graduated from Potosi High School and received an associate’s degree from Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, in Fennimore. He worked at Schaefer Tire, in Potosi, for 23 years and John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works for the last 20 years.
Andy was an avid deer hunter. He loved history, especially anything related to World War II or the space program. Andy was fascinated by airplanes and enjoyed air shows. A man who loved to tinker, he would fix anything for anyone. Family was very important to him and he would do anything for them.
Survivors include his wife, Kim, Potosi; a daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Emanuel Kitoi, Madison, WI; two grandchildren, Lyla and Samuel; five sisters, Nancy (Gene) Jaworski, Ypsilanti, MI, Judy (Steve) Smith, Petaluma, CA, Joan (Pat) Meyer, East Dubuque, IL, Paula (Glenn) Bartelme, Platteville, and Rachael (Tom) Henke, Potosi; and a brother, Stephen (Sharon) Loeffelholz, Bellevue, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Mary Riegler.
