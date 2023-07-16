CUBA CITY, Wis. — Gunter Malik, 84, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Midwest One Medical Center in Galena, IL.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22nd at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. Robert North officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family & friends may call from on Saturday, July 22nd from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

