SHIZUOKA-SHI, Japan — Toshiko (Tish) Osada, 92, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Shizuoka-shi, Japan. Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Sosalea Hall, Shizuoka-shi, Japan, where services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 6, in the Buddhist tradition. Tish was born on September 16, 1930 in Shizuoka-shi. She graduated from Clarke University in 1961 with a BS in psychology. She received her Master’s of Library Science from the University of Illinois in 1965. She was the Manager of Children’s Services at Carnegie-Stout Public Library from 1969-2006. She had a vast knowledge of children’s literature and translated all of Judy Blume’s books into Japanese. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends and attended many cultural events at home and abroad. Tish was an avid traveler and made many trips to Japan to visit her family there as well as visiting many countries throughout Europe and Asia. She had a gentle nature and will be missed by her family and friends in Japan and her friends in Dubuque. She is survived by a sister, Hisae Kobayakawa, and nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister. Memorials may be sent to the Dubuque County Library District, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, IA 52002.
