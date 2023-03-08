Ann Beckman, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, Church of the Resurrection.
Patricia A. Chettinger, Garnavillo, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Congregational Church, Garber.
Vera M. Goedken, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Carol M. Howe, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Shirley Kamentz, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center.
Richard E. Kramer, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
John W. Lansing, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Judith F. Meyer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Catfish Charlie’s.
