PEWAUKEE, Wis. — David Robert “Dave” Schroeder, 76, passed away on February 14, 2022 at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Dave was born October 29, 1945 to Robert J. Schroeder (USA) and Joyce E. Peters (UK) in London, England at Queen Charlotte’s Hospital. Shortly after his birth, he travelled with his mother Joyce on the Queen Mary across the Atlantic to the United States where they re-joined his father Robert, settling in Elm Grove, Wisconsin.
Dave attended school in Elm Grove and graduated from Brookfield Central High. He majored in civil engineering at UW Platteville, where he met his future wife, Patricia (Butt) Schroeder. Dave served in the U.S. Army for four years with the Hercules Missile Command in Texas, rank of Sergeant, and was honorably discharged.
Dave was co-owner of Butt’s Florist in Dubuque and managed its “Rosies Posies” location downtown. He then worked as a sales representative for a wholesale supply company in Dubuque and Milwaukee.
Dave is survived by his partner and good friend, Kerry Orcholl, his former wife Patricia, his sister Megan, his children Ryan (Renza), Erich and Katy, grandsons Niccolo and Matteo, granddaughter Morgan, great-granddaughter Oaklynn Mae, his niece Becky (Chad), nephew Brian, great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his brother-in-law Frank, and his son, Joseph.
Visitation will be at the Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 21600 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin on February 20, 12-3:00 PM with service to follow. In lieu of flowers, Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society.
For expanded obituary please see the Funeral Home website.