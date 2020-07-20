Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Dolly T. Aldunate, Dubuque — Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Naomi J. Bender, Monticello, Iowa — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello.
Mable L. Boelk, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Robert C. Branthaver, Stockton, Ill. — Funeral Mass: 11:30 a.m. today, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 223 E. Front St., Stockton. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Edith L. Carey, Dubuque — Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 685 Fremont Avenue.
George F. Chapman, Asbury, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Carol A. Fossum, Dubuque — Gathering: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Francis P. Goedken, Dubuque — Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, St. Joseph Church Key West. Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Herman C. Gorton, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, Grand View United Methodist Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rev. John Porter, Dubuque — Graveside memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Avenue.
Terry L. Roe, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 3 p.m. Friday, July 24, River Valley Community Church, 404 Denniston St., Cassville. Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday until the time of services at the church.
Leverne Rogen, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Graveside services: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, Glenwood East Cemetery, Decorah, Iowa.
Marie E. Stelken, Worthington, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Robert J. Thillman, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2341 Maplewood Drive, Asbury, Iowa.
Mahlon H. Wilson, Delhi, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Delhi United Methodist Church.
Bill D. Winkler, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, American Legion Post #6, 1306 Delhi St.