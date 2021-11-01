Ann J. Bartz, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, McGregor, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Sally Bell, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Garnavillo. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Avis Berns, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2 pm. Tuesday, Nov. 2, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Timothy J. Britt, Adrian, Mo. — Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, St. John’s Cemetery, Delhi, Iowa. Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Delhi Legion.
Harold F. Carney, Benton, Wis. — Military graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, St. Patrick’s Church Cemetery, Benton.
Loni Droessler, Dickeyville, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: Noon today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville.
Justin J. Heitzman, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Dubuque. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Barbara J. Johns, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, Broske Center, Legion Park, Platteville.
John C. Luster, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien.
David C. Mausser, Zwingle, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek, Iowa.
Michelle McVay, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Robert L. Patterson, Hanover, Ill. — Funeral service: 1 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover.
William Peters, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, followed by cremation rites.
Lawrence Pflieger, East Dubuque, Ill. — Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena.
Joseph W. Plautz, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Joyce A. Voss, Sherrill, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road; and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, Sherrill United Church of Christ. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
William A. Zenz, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Funeral service: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.