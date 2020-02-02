DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Terese A. “Teri” McCarthy, age 69, of Dodgeville, WI, formerly of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on January 25, 2020, at Edenbrook of Platteville, with her loving family by her side.
To celebrate Teri’s life, a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, 519 West Roosevelt Street, Cuba City, WI, with Father David Flanagan officiating. Family and friends of Teri’s may gather to visit prior to the service from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the church.
Teri was born on August 3, 1950, in Waterloo, IA. Her parents, Maurice and Mary (Connolly) Kuhl, raised Teri to care for others before herself. She spent many years as a CNA at the Cuba City Nursing Home before spending her final working years with Beltone and Walmart. Teri was a good wife and mother who devoted her life to nurturing those she loved. Teri enjoyed traveling, especially her regular trips to Chicago, and was always up for a little socializing with her close friends.
We will forever miss the sweet smile Teri so generously shared throughout her years and we will treasure every beautiful memory she leaves behind until we see her again. Thank-you, Teri, for the love and lessons and may the peace you’ve finally found from your earthly battles find the sound of your loved ones’ voices whispering in your ear, “Welcome Home Honey!”
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Teri include her son, Steven (Georgia) Nitsos, Cuba City, WI; her 2 grandsons, Christopher and Seth Nitsos; her sister-in-law, Jan Scholl, State College, PA; her best friend of 47 years, Linda Sangston, Dubuque; along with numerous extended family, friends and neighbors.
Teri was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Art; her brother, Patrick Scholl; and her sister, RoseAnn Scholl.
Teri’s family would like to extend a sincere thank-you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Edenbrook and St. Croix Hospice for all of their professional and compassionate care of Teri, and her family.
Online condolences may be shared with Teri’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.