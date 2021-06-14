Michelle M. Allen, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Home.
Mary P. Bildstein, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Amber L. Cavanaugh, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
E. R. Clare, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
James P. Cody, Godfrey, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, at the church.
Janet Dwane, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Jeri A. Edlund, Otter Creek, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek.
Lana J. Gratace, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Donald J. Gronemus, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 12 noon at the church.
Mitchell C. Hochhausen, Potosi, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi.
Irwin J. Horsfield, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Lillian L. Knake, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home, Bellevue. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. July 2, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
William Leliefeld, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the church.
Kevin Morarend, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Garnavillo.
Mary G. Ryan, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque.
Robert L. Smart, Dubuque, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Services: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the church.
Laura E. Sugden, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Services: 6 p.m. today, at the funeral home.
Frederick T. Taft Jr., Dubuque, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the funeral home.
Willem E. Valant, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Margaret I. Vesperman, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home. Services:10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, at the funeral home.
Kevin M. Vondra, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, Sunset Lanes, Dickeyville, Wis.
Kay J. Zasada, Ankeny, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Hamilton’s near Highland Memory Gardens, Des Moines. Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, All Saints Catholic Church, Des Moines.