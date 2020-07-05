CASCADE, Iowa — Virginia “Jean” M. McLees, 92, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Jean will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. Social distancing guidelines as suggested by the federal and state guidelines will be followed. Face masks are suggested. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Virginia “Jean” McLees Family at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52046.
Mass of Christian burial for Jean will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
Jean was born January 25, 1928, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of James V. and Rose (Krause) Davis. She received her education at St. Martin’s School in Cascade. On April 2, 1945, she was united in marriage to Henry “Harry” J. McLees at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 11, 1994.
Jean worked as a cashier at Thompson’s Market and as a dispatcher for the City of Cascade. Jean loved crafts of all types and spent many hours doing crochet, embroidery and quilting. She also spent time playing card games including Hollywood Rummy with her family and solitaire while watching reruns of her favorite TV shows which included “The Golden Girls,” “Andy Griffith” and “Everybody Loves Raymond.” She especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and often said that if she knew how much fun grandchildren were she would have had them first.
She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa.
She is survived by five children, Elona “Lonnie” McLees, of Cascade, IA, Bonita “Bonnie” Gibson, of Marion, IA, Theodore “Ted” (Sarah) McLees, of Phoenix, AZ, Timothy “Tim” McLees, of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Terrance “Terry” (Marsha) McLees, of Madison, WI; 9 grandchildren, Jeff Gibson, Tara (Charles) Woodring, Jacob McLees, Paul McLees, Jamie (Ana) Kurt, Nicholas McLees, Meghan (Miles) Wyatt, Eric McLees and Laura Kay McLees; 5 great-grandchildren, William Woodring, Carolyn Woodring, Weiland Kurt, Isabell Kurt, Adrienne Wyatt and Aria Wyatt; one son-in-law, Gary Kurt; one sister-in-law, Edna Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins who visited her often.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years; a child in infancy; a daughter, Susan Kurt; daughter-in-law, Marybeth McLees; her siblings and their spouses, Lorraine (Frank) Wolfe, John “Jackie” Davis, Margie (Jiggs) Burse, James (Julia) Davis JR., Alice Hughes, Betty (Don) Boxleiter, and Merlin Davis.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the staff at Shady Rest Care Center, Sherry Kelchen, Medical Associates Cascade Clinic and Hospice of Dubuque for all the care and kindness they gave to Jean.
A memorial fund has been established in memory of Virginia M. McLees.
