Naomi “Dottie” Regan, 85, of Dubuque, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:45 am Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Naomi will be 11:00 am Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date.
Naomi was born April 21, 1938, in Iowa City, the daughter of Emmett and DeEtta (Oliver) Kelley. On April 14, 1956, she married Frank Regan in Holy Ghost Catholic Church. He died August 12, 2003.
She worked in the janitorial department for the Dubuque School System. She had the distinct honor of being the first full time woman custodian for the Dubuque School System.
She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed puzzles, sewing, and playing cards. She was determined to do things herself and even took a cabinet making class to make her own cabinets.
Survivors include one son, Daniel (Carol) Regan of Peosta; one daughter, Kelli (Lonie) Brown of Dubuque; one grandson, Kevin (Abigail) Regan, and three granddaughters, Codi (Mike) Jasper, and Kristan and Hannah Brown; six great grandchildren; one sister, Mary (Eldon) Weiss of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews including, Mike Kelley of Dubuque.
Besides her husband she was preceded in death by one daughter, Lorraine “Lorri” Regan, four brothers and one sister.
A special thank you to Sunset Park Place especially Katelyn and Nick.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences sent to the family by visiting Dottie’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
