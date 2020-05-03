MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Wilma Grace Wurster, 83, of Elizabeth, IL., passed away on April 28, 2020, at FHN Hospital in Freeport.
A private burial service will be held at Derinda Cemetery. A public memorial service will occur at a later date.
