ANKENY, Iowa — Daniel Heiderscheit, 51, of Ankeny, formerly of Luxemburg, died at home with family and friends surrounding him on January 15, 2020, in Ankeny, from complications due to renal cell cancer, fighting the disease right to the end.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, in Dyersville, where a gathering and celebration will continue until 7 p.m. A celebration of life will also be held at Firetrucker Brewery at a later date. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dan’s life. If you are interested, please check the Firetrucker Brewery Facebook Page.
Dan was born on May 4, 1968, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Robert and Ann (Meyer) Heiderscheit. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1991, with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. After graduation, he started a career in the field of information technology. His career allowed him to become a world traveler, exploring the globe and experiencing as many cultures as he could take in. His mission in life was to make people happy. He combined this with his passion for brewing, and he founded Firetrucker Brewery in 2015.
Dan is survived by his parents, Robert and Ann Heiderscheit, of Dyersville; children, Andrew Heiderscheit, of San Francisco, CA, and Thomas Heiderscheit, of Houston, TX; domestic partner, Monica Wescott, of Ankeny; siblings: Karen (Duane) Nieman, of Earlville, Lois (friend Al Timmerman) Heiderscheit, of Strawberry Point, Diane (Brian) Brown, of Peosta, Donna (Ranger) Fenton, of Dyersville, Mike Heiderscheit, of Worthington, and Pat (Jill) Heiderscheit, of Dyersville; a sister-in-law, Karen Heiderscheit, of Center Point; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Martha Heiderscheit and Joseph and Florence Meyer; a brother, Ron Heiderscheit; a sister-in-law, Brenda Heiderscheit; and a nephew, Owen Heiderscheit.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to UnityPoint Health Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Des Moines, In-Patient Cancer Unit, Powell 3.
Special thanks to Andy and Pam Wescott and many other biking and brewery friends for all their help in the last few months of Dan’s life.
