Michael D. Laird, 58, of Dubuque passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 am Thursday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Raphael Cathedral. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.
Michael was born April 18, 1963 in Cuba City, WI, son of Wayne and Janaan (Heinze) Laird.
He graduated from Hempstead Highschool in 1981. Mike then spent two years at Kirkwood Community College, studying computer programming. He went on to attend Clarke University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
Mike married Ann Hannaman, from Galena, Illinois, and they were blessed with three wonderful children, Brian, Cassandra, and Nicole.
After graduating from Clarke, Michael worked in Information Technology for Flexsteel, and most recently, IBM.
In his free time, Michael enjoyed chess, badmitton, softball, pool, and karate. He was also a life-long Packers fan.
Mike has courageously battled Huntington’s Disease for the last five years.
Michael is survived by three children, Brian Laird of Dubuque, Cassandra Hantzeas of Portland, OR, and Nicole (Dathan) Welbes of Dubuque; three grandchildren, Melodi, Dimitri, and Eleni Hantzeas and a brother, Mark (Shelley) Laird of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Steven.
Michael’s family would like to extend a most heartfelt thank you to Dr. Mark Moore and Hospice of Dubuque.
Memorials may be made to the Michael Laird Memorial Fund.