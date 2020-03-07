Debra J. “Debbie” (Fondell) Fath, age 63, of Dubuque, was called home unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at home.
To celebrate Debbie’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Debbie’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Debbie was born on August 28, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Richard A. and Mary Ellen (Ferguson) Fondell.
Debbie was a graduate of Stephen Hempstead High School and then took some college classes and earned her Realtor’s license. She was a hard worker and was employed for 28 years with Executive Management in the office. She was united in marriage to Mark Kohn Sr., in 1973, and they were blessed with a son together. Debbie was later united in marriage to the love of her life, Steven Fath, whom she actually met in grade school, in July of 1991, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
In her free time, Debbie loved to watch crime TV shows, with NCIS being her favorite by far, she would watch and re-watch every episode. She also enjoyed attending plays and musicals, and occasionally trying her luck at the Diamond Jo Casino. Beyond a doubt, Debbie’s family was her entire world, she enjoyed shopping trips with the girls and going out to eat at her favorite restaurants. We are truly heartbroken at losing Debbie so suddenly in our daily lives, and will miss her more than words can ever express. We love you Debbie and will cherish all of the memories made throughout the years for all Eternity.
Those left to cherish Debbie’s memory include her husband, Steven Fath, Dubuque, IA; her children, Mark (fiance Jessica Hennings) Kohn, Dubuque, IA and Kayla (Daren) Shaffer, Dubuque, IA; her grandchildren, Megan, Alex, Tyler and Aubreigh; her great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Owen, and Kinsley; her siblings, Richard “Rick” Fondell, Marshalltown, IA, Linda Shepherd, Dubuque, IA, Michael Fondell, Dubuque, IA, Vicki Gearhart, Dubuque, IA, and Brian J. (Jennifer) Fondell, Dubuque, IA; and really good and close friends, Carol Copeland and Tom Swift, both of Dubuque, IA.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; and a nephew, Jared Fondell.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www. behrfuneralhome.com.