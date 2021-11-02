CUBA CITY, Wis. — Laura “Nana” L. Friedel, 98, of Cuba City, WI passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Shullsburg, WI.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 4th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI with Pastor JoAnn Meyer officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, November 4th at the funeral home.
Laura was born on July 14, 1923 to Frank & Winfred (Eid) Michael in Nauvoo, IL. She married Robert B. Friedel on April 26, 1947 in Fort Madison, IA.
Laura had worked at a Dairy Queen in Nauvoo, IL and later at the Burgess Battery Factory in Mineral Point, WI.
Laura enjoyed puzzles, crosswords, reading, cooking, an avid card player, loved all animals, spending time on the family farm, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Laura is survived by a daughter, Sandra Smith; 4 grandchildren: Michael (Erin) Trapino, Michele (Chad) Trapino, Ryan (Rebecca) Trapino & Laura Harman; 12 great-grandchildren: Haley, Peyton, Taylor, Olivia, Justen, Linsey, Keegan, Gianna, Bailey, Colten, Ty and Easten; 4 great-great grandchildren: Rosalyn, Alyson, Asher and Niko; special friends, Pam Freymiller and Darlene Hoppenjan; along by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert (June 12, 1978), 3 brothers: Frank, Francis & Norbert and 3 sisters: Virginia, Lelia & Geraldine.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Marquardt at Home Hospice, Wendy, Jenny, Candi, Melinda and Pastor Tom for their care and compassion given to Laura and her family.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Laura L. Friedel Memorial Fund has been established.