Ronald D. “Ronnie” Hirsch, age 74, of Dubuque, passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Hawkeye Care Center surrounded by his loved ones. To celebrate Ronnie’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Tri-State Community Church, 12937 Derby Grange Road. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m., at the church with Pastor Jack Redmond officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Ronnie was born on December 11, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Carl M. and Helen V. (Butler) Hirsch.
Ronnie attended school in Dubuque before going on to honorably serve his country with the U.S. Navy for 4 years during Vietnam followed by a few years in the Naval Reserve. He was serving his apprenticeship with Carpenters Local #678 until he had a serious car accident in 1970. After the accident Ronnie’s life changed, and he began working with the Sheltered Workshop on Garfield for over 30 years, earning a plaque for his accomplishment. He liked spending time at Cozy Corner and Lutheran Services. Ronnie loved to play Euchre and eagerly taught many of his nieces and nephews how to play. He also enjoyed listening to old country music and was a talented guitarist in his younger days. The last big concert he attended was at Five Flags in 2019, where he saw the Oak Ridge Boys with a few of his favorite nurses from Hawkeye Care Center. He was thrilled to be chosen to go on the Honor Flight to Washington DC in May of this year. Ronnie was a kind and gentle soul and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Ronnie’s memory include his siblings, Richard “Dick” (Rosalie) Hirsch, Kieler, WI, Mary Loes, Asbury, IA, Robert “Bob” Hirsch, Dubuque, IA, Lois (Allan) Jones, Winchester, TN and Tom (Carol) Hirsch, Montezuma, IA; a brother-in-law, Robert McNinch, Rock Falls, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, William “Bill” (Loretta) Wittstock, Ruth (Donald) Ballinger, John “Jack” (Lorraine) Hirsch, Dorothy McNinch, Donnie Joe Hirsch and Sandy Kaesbauer; and his in-laws, Jerry Loes and Jenny Hirsch.
Ronnie’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all of the nurses and staff at Hawkeye Care Center for their kind and compassionate care.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Ronnie’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Ronald Hirsch Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.
