EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Dwight J. Miller, 68, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and after 9:15 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Dwight was born on June 2, 1951, in Dubuque, IA, the son of George W. and Lois J. (Meier) Miller. He was formerly employed at Anderson/Eagle Window and Door in Dubuque, retiring in 2017.
Dwight enjoyed time spent with his five grandchildren, watching the Chicago Bears and he loved going salmon fishing.
Surviving are his fiance, Becky Kieler, of Dickeyville, WI; his mother, Lois J. Roth; a son, A. J. Miller, both of East Dubuque, IL; his siblings, Valerie (David) Clancy and Kathy Roth, both of East Dubuque, Laurie (Ernest) Porche of Kenner, LA, Cindy (Brian) Yoerger, of East Dubuque, Ron (Barbara) Roth, of Wayland, IA, Brian (friend Jackie Loso) Roth, Jeff Roth, and Brett “Gus” Roth, all of East Dubuque; his sister-in-law, Glenda Miller; five grandchildren, Taylor, Ryleigha, Avery, Cameron and Sammie Jo; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, George W. Miller, in 1951; his stepfather, Louis Roth, in 1996; a daughter, Jennifer L. Miller, in 2019; and three brothers, George Miller, in 1994, Bruce Miller and Darrell “Diz” Roth, both in 2012.
Dwight’s family expresses deep appreciation to the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care given to Dwight.
