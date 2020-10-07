Bridget “Connie” Constance Kelly, of Dubuque, Iowa, peacefully passed away at the age of 93 on October 4, 2020, at her daughter Bridget’s home in Dubuque, IA. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren in her final moments.
Her memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. at Saint Columbkille’s Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St. Dubuque, IA, on Thursday October 8th, 2020, with Rev. Thomas McDermott officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 7th, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 4 p.m. Please remember to social distance and masks must be worn.
Connie was born April 13, 1927, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Robert Anthony McCarron and Julia Wolfe. As a young nurse in training, she met and fell in love with William “W.J.” Kelly, a man she claimed rivaled Clark Gable in good looks and charm. They tied the knot on November 4th, 1950, and remained deeply devoted to each other over the course of their 46-year marriage. Connie affectionately called her husband “Kelly” throughout their relationship and continued to think of him as her “spark” even after his passing in 1996. As a young couple, Connie and Bill went on to have 8 children together. Their home on Tressa St., if rowdy at times, was always full of love and life.
Connie loved to dance, joke, and spend time with friends and family. A devoted Catholic, Connie was an active presence in her parish at St. Columbkille’s Church, and she blessed everyone who crossed her path with a prayer and a broad, kindhearted smile. She was a warm presence to all who surrounded her. Working as a delivery-room nurse for over 45 years at Xavier Hospital, Connie welcomed thousands of babies as they entered this world and greeted each and every one with love. She also assisted in the delivery of many of her own grandchildren.
Always a caretaker, Connie changed the lives of countless people with her tireless devotion to others. Connie’s legacy of open-hearted generosity only deepens as her family continues to grow.
Connie had eight children, Dr. Kathleen “Kit” A. Kelly (Dr. Fred Hoffer), William “Bill” J. Kelly, III (Candance Breiner), Bridget C. Heim (Leo Heim), Michaela M. Kelly, Maureen S. Kelly, Sheila J. Kelly, Shawn P. Kelly (Paula Herting Kelly), and Daniel T. Kelly (Cory O’Hara Kelly). She is survived by her brothers Mike McCarron, Dan McCarron, Kevin McCarron, and her sister Kate Lampe, as well as 24 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
She will join her husband, “Kelly”; her eldest daughter, Kit; two great-grandchildren, Peyton Rose Steadman and Patrick David Steadman; and brothers Bob, Hugh and Patrick McCarron in Heaven.
Connie’s family would like to thank Dr. Ewen, Caitlin Daack and Kristin and Ryan from Hospice of Dubuque, for their care and support in her final days.
We love you, Connie, and we will continue to carry you with us. We will miss you, but we take comfort knowing you are somewhere with those that you love, dancing with joy.