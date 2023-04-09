V. Jean Fox, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington.
Howard Haigh, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.
Raymond J. Hayes, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, Dawson Funeral Services, Maquoketa. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek.
Emmet P. Hefel, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 3:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, Resurrection Church.
Barbara Johnson, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Louis R. Manders, St. Catherine, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a wake service at 3:45 p.m., Monday, April 10, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, St. Donatus Catholic Church.
Harriet Merchant Sullivan, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 2:45 p.m., Monday, April 10, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, Holy Family Catholic Church New Mellaray.
Jude C. Milbert, Dyersville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, 7 Hills Brewery, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Harriet Sullivan, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 10, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, Holy Family Catholic Church, Peosta.
Virginia A. Walz, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with parish rosary service at 3:45 p.m., Monday, April 10, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove Township, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
