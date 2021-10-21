LANCASTER, Wis. — John Anthony Meier, Jr., age 74, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Lancaster Health Services in Lancaster, Wisconsin. He was born March 14, 1947, in Glen Haven, the son of John Sr. and Marie (Long) Meier. On August 6, 1988, John was united in marriage to Shirley Sweet, she preceded him in death in 2009; prior to his marriage to Shirley, he was married to Diane Glasbrenner. John retired in 2013 from his position in maintenance at Walmart.
He is survived by his children: Michael (Anne Ahmann) Meier of Lancaster and John (Jenny I. Kelly) Meier, III of Stoughton; stepchildren: Tracy (Jenny) Sweet, Brenda Sweet, Scott Sweet, and Brian Sweet; two grandsons, Spencer and Ashton; as well as many bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings: Bill (Donna) of Chippewa Falls, Joe (Karen) of Florida, Henrietta McKitchen of Stoughton, Connie Calam of Iowa; brother-in-law Don Brekke of Dubuque, IA; and first wife, Diane Fernandez of Lancaster.
In addition to his wife, John is preceded in death by his parents; stepson Mike Stanley; and sister Pat Brekke.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date in a park, in accordance with his wishes. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the doctors and EMS of Lancaster and Madison and Lancaster Health Services for their care that they have provided to their father and grandfather.