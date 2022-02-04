ELBE, Wash. — Terry Strub,68, AKA “Dusty” “Dusty Crawler” of Elbe, Washington died Tuesday January 25, 2022. Terry was born November 29, 1953 in Dubuque, IA. At 9 years old Terry’s family moved to Rickardsville and began his reign of terror. By “reign of terror” I mean he lived his life the way he wanted, having fun and raising a bit of hell. Terry enjoyed baseball, fishing and chasing girls. Terry taught himself to play the harmonica and played and sang in a band by 16. Terry went on to teach himself how to play the guitar, and would go on to play in several bands. Dusty Crawler and the Hot Tater Band is where Terry got his nickname. Terry and his girlfriend Pam (Denlinger), along with her 2 kids moved to Washington State. There, Terry built fences, played music and married the love of his life Pam on August 21, 1984. Soon after Terry was introduced to chainsaw carving, and that quickly became his passion. Terry became a very gifted chainsaw artist. Terry continued to play music as a one man show. Terry was a great dad, grandpa and great grandpa. Eventually his grandkids turned him into an old softy, and he was constantly talking about how cute and funny they were. “Papa’’ will be dearly missed. Survived by his wife, Pamela. His daughter, Jodie Lambert (Tim Brauer), Step Daughter, Carrie Johnson, Stepson, Kevin Millam. Grandchildren, Trenton, Tyren, Braxten, Blake, Bailey, Kye, Kinsley, Tate, Delayney, Talon. Great Grandchildren, Jayce and Aliva. Brothers, Gary, Randy (Deb), Greg (Dee), Nick. Sisters, Mary Beth and Peggy (Gen). Brother-in-law Von (Jean) Denlinger, Sister-in-law, Vanita Denlinger-Bries. Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Preceded by his parents, Chuck and Nancy Strub, Step Mother Mary Strub, Brothers Larry and Andy Strub.
A celebration of life will be held in Washington, and another in Dubuque when the weather is warm, and the partiers will say good-bye with a Terry Strub style party.
Rest in peace our brother
See you on the other side
Sympathy cards may be sent to PO Box 361 Elbe WA 98330