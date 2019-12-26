NEW DIGGINGS, Wis. — Vickie A. Bennett, 69, of New Diggings, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, at New Diggings Primitive Methodist Church, with Rev. Bill Vasey officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Saturday, December 28, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., is serving the family.
Vickie was born on June 3, 1950, to Bill and Lois (Mechler) Robbins in Hazel Green, Wis. She married Daryle Bennett on June 18, 1971, at New Diggings Primitive Methodist Church. In 1991, she started working as a CNA at Southwest Health Center Nursing Home in Cuba City, Wis., and then transferred to the Platteville Hospital. She retired in 2014. Vickie enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, baking, cooking, quilting, listening to audiobooks and the Milwaukee Brewers, her grand-dogs, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her grandkids, family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Daryle; 3 children, Becky (Wally Ditsworth) Cook, of Stockton, Ill., Darby (Amanda) Bennett, of New Diggings and Adam (Niki) Bennett, of Deerfield, Wis.; 3 brothers, Kerry (Lori) Robbins and Tim (Crystal) Robbins, both of New Diggings, and Cal (Linda) Robbins, of Benton, Wis.; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; a very dear, quilting friend, Mary Kay Shireman; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Mike, in 1977; grandparents; and in-laws.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Vickie A. Bennett Memorial Fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.