MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Virl F. Banowetz, 85, of Maquoketa passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at home surrounded by his loved ones.
His funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 17 from 3:00-6:00 pm at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa. Burial will be at Sugar Creek Cemetery.
Virl Francis was born on October 1, 1936 on the family farm in Sugar Creek to Joseph “Joe” and Pauline (Teshak) Banowetz. On August 19, 1967 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Kathleen Ann Sear at Holy Trinity Church in Dubuque. Along with his wife, Kathy, Virl farmed in Jackson County and owned Banowetz Antiques from 1970- 2014. From 1985 to 1997 they also owned and operated an Antique shop in Galena, IL and from 1995 to 2014 they operated an Antique Mall in Maquoketa. Virl and Kathy also opened Squiers Manor Bed and Breakfast in 1990 operating that together until they sold it in 2018. Virl was kind and generous with his time and he enjoyed mentoring many staff that worked for him who would later go on to help others in many ways. He first started selling antiques from his farm and later purchased a home in Maquoketa that became the original location of Banowetz Antiques. He was known as “The King of Antiques” and enjoyed meeting and working with customers from all over the country and world. The first of many international shipments was in 1980 shipping a three-piece parlor set to Perth, Australia. Virl and his wife would sell and deliver antiques to many people over the years. He loved to travel with his family and was known for being kind, generous, and a great storyteller. Virl was proud of his son and grandchildren and loved cheering them on in their activities. Virl was a former Lions Club member and a member of the Maquoketa Chamber. Virl also spent countless hours with the Jackson County and Maquoketa Tourism.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of almost 55 years Kathleen, a son Benjamin (Nichole) Banowetz of Ankeny, two grandchildren: Claire and Millie, a sister Rita Banowetz of Preston (Sugar Creek,) and a sister-in-law Marguerite Banowetz of De Witt.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Clarence and Robert Banowetz and a sister Evelyn Costello.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Jackson County, the Jackson County Historical Museum, or the Maquoketa Art Experience in his honor. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
