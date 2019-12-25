Donna K. (Isaacs) (Kennedy) Cremer, age 81, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Bethany Home.
To celebrate Donna’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., where there will be a parish scripture service held at 7 p.m. To honor Donna’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue, with Rev. Mark Kwenin officiating. Burial will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Canton, Iowa.
Donna was born on February 24, 1938, in Maquoketa, Iowa, daughter of Kenneth and Margaretta (Ralston) Isaacs.
Donna lived most of her life in Dubuque, and was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. She was united in marriage to William Kennedy on December 27, 1957, but he would sadly pass away before her after only eight short years in 1966. Happily, Donna would go on to once again find love and would marry Gary Cremer in April of 1974. The two would spend 29 wonderful years together until he was also called home ahead of her in June of 2003.
Donna was always a dedicated employee and spent most of her working career as a bookkeeper for the Dubuque Packing Company, and then with Midwest Adjustment until her well-earned retirement. When Donna found some free time in her days, she enjoyed tending to her beautiful flower gardens or staying indoors to work on her latest jigsaw puzzle. She truly was a “people person” and loved to spend time with her family and friends sitting and talking, taking a shopping trip or even occasionally trying her luck at one of the local casinos. Beyond a doubt her family, especially the grandchildren, meant the whole world to her. Donna’s faith was also an integral part of her life, as was evidenced by her long-time membership with Sacred Heart Church. We are deeply saddened at losing Donna in our daily lives, and will miss her more than words can express. We love you!
Those left to cherish Donna’s memory include her children, Mike (Peggy) Kennedy, Epworth, IA, Dan (Beth) Kennedy, Dubuque, IA, Jeff (Ann) Cremer, Dubuque, IA, Sheri Scheffert, Dubuque, IA, and Shelley (Jay) Lanser, Dubuque, IA; her 13 grandchildren; and her 15 great-grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; her first husband, William Kennedy; her second husband; Gary Cremer; a son, Tim Kennedy; and a granddaughter, Kellie.
Donna’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Bethany Home, and 2nd floor at Mercy Hospital, for all of their kind, considerate and compassionate care of Donna and the entire family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
