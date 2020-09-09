THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Patricia (Pat) Haas went home to Jesus on September 3, 2020, at the age of 81, in The Villages, Florida.
Pat was born and raised in Dubuque, Iowa. She married John Haas in 1961 and they moved to The Villages from Hales Corners, Wisconsin, in 2003.
She is survived by her daughter Luann (Timothy), of Charlotte, North Carolina; son Randy (Judith), of Clarkston, Michigan; daughter Vicki, of Anaheim Hills, California; sister Judy, of Dubuque, Iowa; and ten grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack); and son, Jeff (Gloria), of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Pat was an active member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Summerfield, FL, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Hales Corners, WI. She worked for many years for The Priests of the Sacred Heart Monastery in Hales Corners, WI. She was an avid lifelong golfer and enjoyed playing Mahjong and cards with her many close friends, who were so dear to her heart.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, which was one of her favorite charities.