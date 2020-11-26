FARLEY, Iowa — Marie D. Duggan, 85, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Manor Care in Dubuque, Iowa.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the visitation and funeral Mass is limited to the immediate family only. A private family visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, IA.
Private Mass of Christian burial for Marie will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. The services will be live streamed at 1 p.m. on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Marie Duggan family, P.O. Box 99, Farley, Iowa 52046.
Marie was born on September 18, 1935, in Epworth, Iowa, daughter of Arthur and Rita (Horsfield) Duggan. She received her education from St. John’s Catholic School in Placid, Iowa, and graduated from the former Epworth High School, Epworth, in 1953. She worked for Bideaux Smith and Weber Insurance Company for many years.
Marie treated her nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews as if they were her own grandchildren. She enjoyed all the time she got to spend with them.
Marie enjoyed reading and looked forward to reading the newspaper each morning. She was a social butterfly and was a member of several card clubs and loved playing cards especially, Euchre and Bingo.
Marie was a member of the St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, Iowa.
Marie is survived by 4 sisters, Elaine Konrardy, of Davenport, IA, Irene (LeRoy) Wessels, of Dubuque, IA, Shirley (LeRoy) Biermann, of Peosta, IA, Joan (Marvin) Jarding, of Farley, IA; one brother, Michael (Mary Lou) Duggan, of Epworth, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Marvin Konrardy; two nieces, Diane and Anne Konrardy; great-nephew, Thaddeus Ernzen.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to the Nurses and Staff at Hospice of Dubuque and Manor Care, especially, Jolene, for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Marie.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.