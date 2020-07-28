NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa — Steven A. “Steve” Hefel, age 68, of North Buena Vista, Iowa, was called home suddenly at 12:25 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
To celebrate Steve’s life private family services were held at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Buena Vista, Iowa.
Steve was born on May 10, 1952, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Albert and Dorothy (Curtis) Hefel Jr. Steve attended grade school in North Buena Vista and went on to high school at Leo High School, West Dubuque High School, and finally graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. Steve was a jack of all trades, and was employed with the railroad, B&K Meats in Sherrill, Dubuque Stamp, John Deere Dubuque Works, ran his own business called Hefel’s Locker, FDL, Uelner Tool and Die, and Riley Construction, before going back to John Deere, from where he would eventually retire in May of 2015. Steve met, and eventually married, his soulmate, Judy Ploessl, on May 26, 1973, at St. Francis Church in Balltown, Iowa. They were blessed to settle down and raise their five boys, and enjoy 47 years of wedded bliss together. In his free time, Steve enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors hunting, fishing, and riding and working on his motorcycle. He loved landscaping and was extremely proud of his yard, strategically placing every rock. Steve was an avid racing fan, he and Judy attended the Indy 500 every year for 30 years. He also liked watching Westerns, and always had a bowl of popcorn on his lap, as he was a true popcorn aficionado. Steve was also known for making his own homemade wine and brewing his own beer. Steve was a very simple man who required nothing but friends, and could make a friend anywhere he went. We are deeply saddened at losing Steve so unexpectedly in our daily lives, and our nightly bowl of popcorn will never be the same without him. We miss you, love you, and look forward to the day we are all reunited again in Heaven.
Those left to cherish Steve’s memory include his loving wife, Judy Hefel, North Buena Vista, IA; his four sons, Craig Hefel, Davenport, IA, Patrick (Amy) Hefel, Marion, IA, Ricky (Christa) Hefel, Osterdock, IA, and Lucas Hefel, Dubuque, IA; and his 16 grandchildren, Olivia, Chloe, Allison, Peter, Alex, April, Kalkidan, Austin, Will, Sam, Kaleb, Eneasha, Brianna, Braden, Bryson and Aiden.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeremy Hefel; and two brothers, Christopher Hefel and Clark Hefel.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Steve Hefel Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.