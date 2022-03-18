funeral services Funeral services Telegraph Herald guest866 Mar 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ronald J. Althoff, La Motte, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 21, at the funeral home.Raymond L. Harwick, Scales Mound, Ill. — Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, Scales Mound Holy Trinity Cemetery. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Saturday, The Old School Saloon, Scales Mound.Violet A. Jennings, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Iowa. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.Phyllis L. Kratochvill Enke, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.Diane M. Lynch, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church.Linda L. Maas, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 21, Church of the Resurrection.Helen K. McLaughlin, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, Church of the Resurrection.Mary E. Mormann, Farley, Iowa — Vigil service: 7 p.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Farley. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at the church.Tori M. O’Meara, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2295 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.Carolyn M. Rogers, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.Robert J. Shanahan, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, Resurrection Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today