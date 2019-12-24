MONONA, Ill. — Geneva Ann Hoth, 87, of Monona, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019, surrounded by family at Gundersen Health Care, La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church on Friday. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Peace United Church of Christ in Elkader, Iowa, with Rev. Jon Haack as the officiant. Interment will follow at East Side Cemetery, Elkader, Iowa.