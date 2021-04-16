Tom Podnar, 85, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Ennoble Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque.
The private family funeral service for Tom will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. The service will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Tom was born December 19, 1935, in Lika, Croatia, the son of Stepha and Maria Podnar. On May 6, 1959, he married Maria Marinic in Croatia.
He was a Croatian Army Sergeant Veteran, serving from 1957 until 1959.
He worked as a warehouse supervisor for Coca-Cola for 30 years.
He enjoyed gardening, cooking, walking, bird watching, and camping.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Podnar, of Dubuque; three daughters, Susie Graham, Anna Ellison, Manda (Joe) Vondran, all of Dubuque; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Danielle, Shelby, Krystal, David, Samantha, and Spencer; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Milan Podnar.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Nikola and Adam Podnar, and two sisters, Kathy and Lucia Podnar.
A special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque, Stonehill and Ennoble for their care of Tom.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Tom’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.