Francis J. “Jim” Fager, 88, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on October 9th, 2021, at Stonehill Skilled Nursing Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 14th, 2021, at the Church of the Nativity with Fr. Andy Upah officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery with full military honors by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Jim was born on October 23, 1932, in Benton, WI the son of Gerald and Anice (Dugan) Fager. He attended Loras Academy and Loras College. He is a US Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
On September 3, 1955, he married Doreen F. Ehrlich at the Church of the Nativity.
For several years he worked for Adams Company; he then was employed with John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years in the tool grinding department.
He volunteered his time to help with the Nativity Parish Bingo on Monday nights for many, many years. Jim enjoyed spending family time at the family cottage in Guttenberg; he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He enjoyed woodworking and was always happy to present a finished project to a family member or to build a new display for his collection of miniature tractors
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doreen; his children, Michael (Anita) Fager of Marion, IA, Ellen (Tom) Burdt of Cuba City, WI, Beth Fager of Dubuque, IA and Ronald Fager of Monroe, WI; grandchildren, Wendi (Bill) Kletecka, Nicole Burdt, Matthew (Trischia) Burdt, Jennifer (Kevin) McGrane, Kimberly (Eric) Shea, Kenneth (Cayla) Fager, Melissa (Keith) Bell, and Alisa Fager; great grandchildren, Hannah, Henry, Hailey, Cameron, Cody, Claire, Colton, Wyatt, Cora, and Ava; and a cousin Mary (Bill) Foltz.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and the Nurses and Staff at Stonehill Care Center especially the Skilled Nursing Unit.