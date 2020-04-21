DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Harold L. Tibbetts, 79, formerly of Mesquite, Nevada, and Dyersville, Iowa, passed away, Monday, April 13, 2020, at The Meadows in Gatesville, Texas.
Due to the COVID-19 quarantine directives, private family services for Harold will be held at a later date at Reiff Funeral Home, in Dyersville, Iowa. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery, in Dyersville, Iowa.
He was born December 28, 1940, in Des Moines, Iowa, son of Eldon L. and Frances L. (Sturdyvin) Tibbetts. He received his education in the Des Moines area schools and also attended a technical institute in Des Moines, Iowa, for two years. On November 19, 1990 he was united in marriage to Carol Ann Krogman in Las Vegas, Nevada. She preceded him in death on May 23, 2017.
He was employed as an electronic technician at Rockwell Collins, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, until his retirement in September 1996.
He is survived by his two sons, Ed (Lisa) Tibbetts, of Davenport, IA, and Chuck (Lori) Tibbetts, of Copperas Cove, TX; one daughter, Linda (Reggie) Wolfe, of San Antonio, TX; one step-son, Rick (Jackie) Trumm, of Elgin, IA; and one step son-in-law, Bill Butteris; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Mary Tibbetts; a grandson, Gage Tibbetts; and a step daughter, Shelly Butteris.
Memorials for Harold may be sent to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention Harold Tibbetts family, P.O. Box 271, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.
