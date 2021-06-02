Frances Genevieve Harry, 95, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Bethany Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. today at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10 a.m. today at the church. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, is entrusted with arrangements.
Frances was born on August 15, 1925, in Dubuque, the daughter of Fred Henry and Rose Regina (Freiburger) Welty. She married Robert Harry on November 27, 1941, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on January 27, 2015.
Frances was a lifelong resident of Dubuque. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, where she was involved in the Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Eagles Lodge.
Frances is survived by her son, Robert S. (Loretta) Harry, of Goodyear, AZ; grandchildren, Renee and Todd Harry, and Robert and Ryan Esser; 3 great-grandchildren; and one brother.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Barbara Ann; granddaughter; grandson; sister; and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Home or St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Frances is grateful for all the help of Hospice of Dubuque and Dr. Liaboe, and the nurses of the second floor at Bethany Home, especially Ashley. Special thanks to her granddaughter, Renee and her husband, Kevin Shaw.