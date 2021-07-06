SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Robert J. Grass-Schubert, 76, of Shullsburg, died Friday, July 2, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, Ill.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the chapel.
