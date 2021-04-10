DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Robert J. Steger, 87, of Dyersville, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 137. Mass will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/k5IQWSi79TA.
Bob was born August 28, 1933, near Colesburg, Iowa, the son of Arnold and Gertrude (Lansing) Steger. He married Lillian Hermsen on June 5, 1956, in Petersburg, Iowa. He served in the Army. Together they farmed near Dyersville for most of their lives. He enjoyed his grandchildren, taking them fishing on Sunday afternoons on the pontoon on the Mississippi River, and golfing. He was a member of American Legion Post 137.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian; three sons, Keith (Judy) Steger, of Colesburg, Ron (Karen) Steger, of Bankston and Jim (Gwen Link) Steger, of Dyersville; three daughters, Lisa (Kevin) Goedken, of Worthington, Linda (Jim) Hansel, of Dyersville, Sarah Steger, of Palo; a son-in-law, Mike (Donna) Meyer, of Dyersville; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Patrick (Margie) Steger, Charles (Carol) Steger and Mary Ann Bonert, all of New Vienna; in-laws, Rosemary Steger-Nickol, of Dyersville, Donald (Shawn) Hermsen, of Epworth, and Kay Holtz, of Ocean Springs, Miss.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Lori Meyer in 2006; a son, Mark Steger in 2009; a grandson, Jason Steger; siblings, Lillian Wessels and John Steger; and in-laws, Jim Wessels, Bill Bonert, Pat Hermsen and Jerry Holtz.
Information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.